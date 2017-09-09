BikeMaine peddles through Franklin County next week

Approximately 400 bike riders will participate in next week's Pathway to the Peaks ride, with a route that will wind through the western communities of the state, including Kingfield, Farmington and Rangeley.

The event, the fifth of its kind, has sold out its available slots. Approximately two-thirds of the riders are from out of state, with 20 percent of them having never visited Maine.

Each year the event covers several hundred miles of roads in a predetermined portion of the state. This year’s route will cover 335 miles, roughly 55 each day. The group consists of 400 riders, with nearly 75 volunteers in tow to help out. In addition to the counted for participants, organizers of the event expect numerous friends and family members of riders to join the sidelines in support.

The schedule calls for riders to leave Skowhegan on Sept. 10, traveling to Pittsfield and then Kingfield on Sept. 11. The next day, riders will make their way up to Eustis and then to the shores of Rangeley Lake. Sept. 13 is a rest day, with the riders spending the entire day in the Rangeley area. They will leave Sept. 14 for Hartford, traveling to Farmington on Sept. 15. The riders leave Farmington for the 52-mile, final leg on Saturday, Sept. 16, ending in Skowhegan.

Since it’s first ride, BikeMaine has brought nearly $1.7 million into the local economies of the routes. Last year’s sold-out ride in Downeast Maine contributed $626,000 in direct economic impact, including $400,000 spent by riders during the ride, and $226,000 spent by the Coalition to produce the event, which includes most meals for the participants. Whenever possible, food is purchased from Maine farms, fishermen and lobstermen, highlighting Maine products and local services.

BikeMaine is organized by the Bicycle Coalition of Maine, with Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield as the presenting sponsor.