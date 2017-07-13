Birch bark basket from 18th century heading to Maine State Museum

FARMINGTON - Members of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Colonial Daughters Chapter, met with on the University of Maine at Farmington campus Tuesday, transferring a piece of local history to the Maine State Museum.

The 8-inch high and 9-inch wide birch bark basket, created in 1781, is to be moved from the Farmington Public Library to the Augusta museum for display. The basket was crafted by Hannah Susup who was the wife of Pierre "Pierpole" Paul, a well known friend of Farmington's first settlers. The basket has remained in great condition under the Colonial Daughters care for decades.

In 1956, Austin L. Hardy presented the basket to DAR's regent at the time, Hardy's daughter, Achsa L. French. Hardy obtained the piece from William Lockhart, whose grandmother previously had received it from Susup sometime before 1800.

Melanie Farmer, the Chapter Regent of the Colonial Daughters Chapter, described the basket's transition as "bittersweet."

"The basket has been enjoyed here for many, many years," Farmer said. "We're glad we found a place where it will be cared for while still being available to the public. We're hoping more people will appreciate it in Augusta."

Farmer and DAR considered five different locations before selecting the Maine State Museum as the next stop for the historic basket.

"We're so honored and humbled," said Laurie LaBar, chief curator of history and decorative arts at the MSM, said. "It's a big responsibility that we look forward to."