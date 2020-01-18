Birds, Blooms & Beyond: Color in the winter whites

FARMINGTON - Clearwater Wool- a fine art felting business- will open up shop at 155 Front Street for the month of February, with an opening reception on Feb. 7 from 6-8 p.m.

The ancient art of felting was used for making rugs, mattresses and clothing as long as 3,500 years ago, but in recent years the practice has caught on as more of an art form. For local artist Cheriese Shanti, there was no turning back after discovering the craft.

"It's an enjoyable practice for me. The feel of the materials and all the colors...I love it," she said.

Her show 'Birds, Blooms & Beyond' will showcase scenes and images inspired by nature. Using a needle to repeatedly poke an image into the felt, Shanti said it's a time-intensive process. This will be her first time displaying her art, alongside the photography and drawings of her two daughters.

"For me, it's a response to feeling disheartened by climate change. I hope it will remind people of the beauty of nature and inspire people to take better care of it," Shanti said.

Birds, Blooms & Beyond will celebrate opening night on Feb. 7 from 6-8 p.m. with refreshments provided by Up Front & Pleasant and live music by Rhys Simpson. The show will be open on weekends from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. throughout the month, as well as during the public school vacation- Feb. 17-21 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Beginning in March, 155 Front Street will be available again for a pop-up rental. For more information call 778-5671.