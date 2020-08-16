Birds of a summer

Hummingbirds in Weld. Four of about a dozen. (C. Tappan)
A day in a Hosta flower bed. (Paul Kesson)
Queen of summer flowers. (Jane Knox)
Black-and-white Warbler at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Tom Oliver)
Wood Duck flying over the wetlands at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Tom Oliver)
Red-eyed Vireo at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Tom Oliver)
Sleeping Wood Duck at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Tom Oliver)
Yellow Warbler at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Tom Oliver)
American Redstart at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Tom Oliver)
Snapping turtle.
A butterfly on my tailgate. (Dennis York)
A doe in Stratton. (Dennis York)
Fox pup in Weld. (Dennis York)
The heat, on the rise again! Wilton. (Jim Knox)
Scarlet Tanager enjoying some berries. Livermore (Jim Knox)
Easten Kingbird near Wilson Lake. (Jim Knox)
Turning on the blue! Indigo Bunting, Wilton (Jim Knox)
Pine-Warbler, Wilton (Jim Knox)
A butterfly on a black eyed susan. (Karen Dalot)
A humingbird moth. (Karen Dalot)
A hummingbird coming to eat. (Karen Dalot)
A hummingbird dancing in the sunshine. (Karen Dalot)
A sparrow. (Karen Dalot)
\A yellow finch coming in for a landing. (Karen Dalot)
Enjoying the sun. (Karen Dalot)
Taking a break to enjoy the day. (Karen Dalot)
Jim Knox's Scarlet Tanager is about as red as they get........................nice! )
Wow! It's one thing to find your photograph subjects, but I need to say how awestruck I am by your timing and knowledge of all the lenses, settings and composition.