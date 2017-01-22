Birds of prey & striking woodpeckers

These striking woodpeckers really decorate the winter landscape. (Jane Knox/Rangeley)
This pileated woodpecker was looking for breakfast this morning in our backyard in North Jay!
(Kim LaRoche/North Jay)
Mt. Blue from New Sharon town hall. (Elizabeth (Stu) Mehlin/New Sharon)
A barred owl sits and waits for a red squirrel to come out from hiding. Old barred lost this battle in Wilton. (Jim Knox/Wilton)
The barred owl starts to spring into action. (Jim Knox/Wilton)
A buck in Stratton. As of this past Friday the buck still had his nice rack. (Jim Knox/Wilton)
An unusual sky loomed over a farm field in Mt. Vernon. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)
Eagle coming in for lunch. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)
A smooth landing and it was time to eat. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)
Spreading its wings. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)
A juvenile bald eagle practicing its flying skills. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)
It's frozen water over the dam in West Mt. Vernon. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)
I ventured up to the edges of the Sunkhaze Meadows National Wildlife Refuge in Milford on Saturday morning and got to see the reported great gray owl, an uncommon visitor from the northwest. It was thrilling to add this bird to my life list. Thank you, Mother Nature! (Steve Muise/Farmington)
Setting sun on Echo Lake. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)
Skating at dusk by the light of the Mt. Vernon Community Center on Minnehonk Lake. Christmas lights added to the festive feel. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)