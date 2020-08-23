Birds of summer

Ruby-throated hummingbird dines on butterfly weed. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Little Chip looks around for predators. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
The Runaway Squirrel. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Blue-winged Teal flying over the wetland at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Photo by Tom Oliver)
A juvenile Ruby-throated Hummingbird near my feeder in Wilton. (Photo by Tom Oliver)
Juvenile Ruby-throated Hummingbird. (Photo by Tom Oliver)
Nashville Warbler at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Photo by Tom Oliver)
Downy Woodpecker at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Photo by Tom Oliver)
A Chickadee on the feeder. (Photo by Karen Dalot)
A deer peeking through the bushes. (Photo by Karen Dalot)
A groundhog. (Photo by Karen Dalot)
A hornet on the hummingbird feeder. (Photo by Karen Dalot)
A pigeon about to land. (Photo by Karen Dalot)
A yellow finch coming in for a landing. (Photo by Karen Dalot)
A woodpecker. (Photo by Karen Dalot)
Colorful flowers. (Photo by Karen Dalot)
Enjoying a snack. (Photo by Karen Dalot)
Female and male Cardinal. (Photo by Karen Dalot)
Female and male Cardinal. They arrive at dusk and are hard to get a picture of. (Photo by Karen Dalot)
Quill Hill sunset. (Photo by Karen Dalot)
Sunset on Quill Hill. (Photo by Karen Dalot)
Two woodpeckers and a chickadee. (Photo by Karen Dalot)
Common Nighthawk - A member of the Nightjar family (along with Whip-Poor-Wills and Chuck-Will's-Widows but Common Nighthawks are more easily seen than heard). This family is also known as “Goat-suckers” but they feed on insects. Common Nighthawks can be often identified, especially at dusk, by their acrobatic flying, plus their conspicuous white underwing stripes (faintly shown in the photo). (Photo by Steve Muise)
Name that insect. (Photo by Marianne Perry)
Sphinx moth. (Photo by Marianne Perry)