Birthday parade heads up Titcomb Hill Road

FARMINGTON - Celebrations have taken on a new look with social distancing in full force. As the Robbins began looking ahead to their son's fourth birthday, they knew it wouldn't be a typical celebration with friends and family.

Orre-Ann Robbins had heard about other people celebrating with drive-by parades, and began the process of planning one for her son Davey.

"He has been missing his friends, family, teachers and classmates. He asks to see them on a daily basis," she said.

Davey has had a difficult time understanding why he can't see his friends, Orre-Ann said, so she knew a parade would cheer him up. The socially distant parade brought a lineup of friends and family in their vehicles, slowly driving by the Robbins' home on Titcomb Hill Road. The parade included four Farmington Police Department cruisers, as well as a confetti cannon, balloons and dropped off gifts and cards.

"I was tearing up seeing all of the love and happiness in such a strange time," Orre-Ann said. "Davey's face was priceless as he saw people he hasn't been able to see in about a month."