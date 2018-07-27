Blessing box offers Industry residents a place to give, receive

INDUSTRY – Thanks to a donation by long-time friends to a local church, Industry residents have a new option to help their neighbors this month.

A blessing box donated to the Shorey Chapel - United Church of Christ has been installed in front of the church on the Industry road. A small cabinet with glass doors, the box is a miniaturized food pantry that people in need can take food from. It also provides those seeking to donate non-perishable food an easy opportunity to do so.

A sign over the blessing box's door says: 'Take What You Need ~ Know you are blessed.'

The box, accepted by Pastor Lynda Giard on behalf of the church, was donated by long-time friends Amy Bouchard, Roxanne Davis, Joan Gilbert, Ashley Henry, Lori Ireland and Kim Tibbetts. They also provided a start-up supply of food.

John Ireland built the box to match the exterior of Shorey Chapel, including the shingled roof.

Shorey Chapel is located at 1109 Industry Road