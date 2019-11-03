Sunrise over Orchard Drive. (Bette Jo Tracy)
Fall reflections. (Paige Plourde)
Roxbury sunset. (Paige Plourde)
Ellis Pond sunset. (Paige Plourde)
Ellis Falls. (Paige Plourde)
(Paige Plourde)
(Paige Plourde)
Robin in a cherry tree. (Elizabeth (stu) Mehlin)
Egypt Pond reflections. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Fall colors in Belgrade. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Hay bales await pickup on a Belgrade farm. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Where's the power? The answer my friend was blowin' in the wind... (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Little Chip looks ready for take off. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Grooming time for Little Chip. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Note Chip's adorable little tongue, which is cuter than toad toes. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Welcome to November. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
And then there was one. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Lots of these jewels decorating my yard these days. (Gil Riley)