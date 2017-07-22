Blue Crew robot hits the streets of Summer Fest

FARMINGTON - A group of young engineers are beginning the lengthy process of raising enough funds for their team to compete in the World Championships in Detroit next year.

The Mt. Blue High School Robotics Team, The Blue Crew, was created only last year, but has already made great strides towards their ultimate goal of becoming a nationally recognized team. In order to do that, the team must first compete state-wide and then against other teams in New England. Each year the competition coordinators reveal a new scenario that each team's robot has to face.

This year, robots had to deliver parts and "fuel" (Wiffle balls) to a faux rocket. The teams are given six weeks to build the robot, and then six weeks to compete against other regional teams. The Blue Crew got as far as Massachusetts this year, but are already preparing for next year's competition.

In order to do this, team members are spending their summer vacation raising the money to participate.

"Even in regionals, competing against teams from Connecticut and New York, these kids are facing other teams with sponsors like Google and Microsoft. This is not a cheap sport. It's really hard for a rural Maine school to compete," Team Mentor Joel Pike said.

The team needs raise a total of $32,000 in order to cover everything they would need to attend the World Championship. The team is completely paid for with grants and fundraisers, with no additional money from RSU 9. Team members stressed how important it is to them to raise the money so that nobody is forced to turn down the opportunity of a lifetime.

To do this, The Blue Crew has started selling root beer floats at local events, including the Farmington Fourth of July parade and Summer Fest with plans of being at the Wilton Blueberry Festival and Bike Maine in Rangeley. In addition to the floats, the team is displaying this past year's robot for onlookers, complete with demonstrations on the robot's skills.