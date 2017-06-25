Blue skies for Kingfield POPS

KINGFIELD - The skies cleared just in time for Saturday's 15th annual Kingfield POPS festival, hosted by Kennedy Farm.

The farm fields were packed with festival goers- young and old, coming from near and far, all enjoying the local food, music and community.

"The home coming vibe is always really strong. We know probably half the audience," Lula Wiles' fiddler and guitarist Isa Burke said.

The opening band consisted of two members from Franklin County, fiddler and guitarist Ellie Buckland and bassist Mali Obomsawin. Supporting youth in the arts is one of the founding missions of the POPS festival, and was exemplified in the evening's line up, starting with Lula Wiles.

"You can always feel when you are playing for a strong community," Burke added.

In addition to the female trio, the POPS brought award-winning conductor Lucas Richman to the stage with the Bangor Symphony Orchestra, Canada's genre-hopping Sultans of String, the Jason Spooner Band, Ghost of Paul Revere and members of the Maine Youth Rock Orchestra. The evening ended in the traditional way by lighting up the sky with a fireworks show.