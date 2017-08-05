Blueberry Festival Parade an annual crowd pleaser

WILTON - Despite gray skies, the rain held off for the 35th Blueberry Festival Parade. This year's theme of "Superheroes and Princesses" brought handfuls of Batmen, Snow Whites, and too many Elsas to count- all parading down Main Street on various bikes, trucks, horses and trailers. Several professionals came straight from Disney World to join in the festivities.
In addition to the parade, festival goers enjoyed craft vendors and food stalls, as well as kids activities and lots of music.
The fireworks have been postponed until Sunday evening at dark due to predicted weather.
A tiny princess parades her doll up Main Street after jumping up from a fall. Audience members cheered her quick recovery.
Senator Angus King joined the parade, shaking hands with people along the way.
The Antique Tractor Club boasted roughly twenty tractors.
An antique automobile carried the famous quacking couple- Daisy and Donald.
Pinewood Terrace represented the "retired superheroes and princesses."
Miss Maine road in the front of the parade, waving to her local fans.
The evil Cruella de Vil (United Way's Program Coordinator Nichole Ernest) scanned the side lines for any puppies to add to her collection.
Elsa and Anna even dressed their horses up for the occasion.
A young Buzz Lightyear wows the audience with incredible speed.
Some lucky engine-riders with the East Dixfield Fire Department.
A representative from Smy & Spy Landscaping in Strong popped wheelies and balanced on one leg as he rode his dirt bike up Main Street.
Western Maine Community Action put a creative spin on the princess theme- using the popular movie "Frozen" to motivate people to apply for fuel assistance and weatherization.
Senator Tom Saviello walked in the parade alongside Senator Angus King, here he stops to pose for the judges.
The curbs were full of children enjoying the parade, in particular the sweet hand outs from floats.
The Kora Highlanders played their bagpipes up the street.
Main Street was lined with parade-goers, excited for the town's 35th annual parade.
Mary Poppins was prepared for any rain with her iconic umbrella. Behind her, the professionals from Florida- Spiderman, Snow White, Elsa, Cinderella and Batman- waved to audience members while a small choir of mouse ears sang the Mickey Mouse Club song.
The Kora Cycle Corps did tricks in the street, weaving around one another and zooming past excited audience members.
Batman in his shining Batmobile.
