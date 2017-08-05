Blueberry Festival Parade an annual crowd pleaser

WILTON - Despite gray skies, the rain held off for the 35th Blueberry Festival Parade. This year's theme of "Superheroes and Princesses" brought handfuls of Batmen, Snow Whites, and too many Elsas to count- all parading down Main Street on various bikes, trucks, horses and trailers. Several professionals came straight from Disney World to join in the festivities.

In addition to the parade, festival goers enjoyed craft vendors and food stalls, as well as kids activities and lots of music.

The fireworks have been postponed until Sunday evening at dark due to predicted weather.