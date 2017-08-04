Blueberry Festival underway in Wilton

Moopies the Clown makes an inflated balloon dog for Whitney McIntire as the Wilton Blueberry Festival gets underway on Friday morning. Moopies is actually Children's Services Coordinator Michelle Gerald of MAS Community Health. The booth also offers face painting. Lots of local businesses have booths set up to greet festival goers. (Photo by Catherine Carson-Gabriel)
WILTON - Festivities are underway in the downtown today, as the 35th annual Wilton Blueberry Festival kicks off on and around Main Street. Live music is playing near the monument, the Wilton Free Public Library's book sale is drawing a crowd at the Bass Building and many local businesses have set up booths and tents.
A complete schedule for the Blueberry Festival can be seen here.
Main Street earlier this morning in Wilton.
At the Blueberry Bazaar near the First Congregational Church.
At the library's annual book sale in the Bass Building.