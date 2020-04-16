Board of Selectmen order removal of Wilton Road building deemed dangerous

FARMINGTON - A vacant building on the Wilton Road was deemed dangerous by the Board of Selectmen following a virtual public hearing on the subject on Tuesday evening.

The building, located at 130 Wilton Road, is owned by the estate of Ted. F. Gay and managed by Gay's daughter, Andra Hutchins. Town Manager Richard Davis said multiple attempts had been made to contact Hutchins regarding the dilapidated structure. Hutchins was mostly unresponsive, according to Davis, but did make an appearance at the property in November for an inspection conducted by Code Enforcement Officer Steven Kaiser.

"At that time, she admitted herself that it was dangerous," Davis said.

The outcome of the inspection deemed the three-unit building dangerous, stating that it "is structurally unsafe, unstable or unsanitary; constitutes a fire hazard; and constitutes a hazard to health or safety because of inadequate maintenance, dilapidation, obsolescence or abandonment." An official letter of the findings was sent to Hutchins in January.

Kaiser presented the board with pictures of the interior of the building and it was later unanimously voted a dangerous structure that will need to be demolished within 30 days. If the owner does not respond to the notice of abatement, the town has the ability to demolish the building and charge any associated fees to the owner.

In other business, the board approved a $10,344 bid from Hammond Tractor of Fairfield for a John Deer riding lawn mower for the Parks and Recreation department. The department received three bids for the purchase, one of which did not meet the specifications, and the other at an amount $2,000 higher. Funds will be used from the Equipment Reserve Account, which has a current balance of $22,421.