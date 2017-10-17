Board of Visitors forming to review jails; commissioners approve clock tower bid

FARMINGTON - Commissioners were informed about the intention of Sheriff Scott Nichols to form a citizen board to review two local jails and discussed a revised bid to renovate the Franklin County Courthouse bell tower.

The formation of the Board of Visitors is required by law, Nichols told the commissioners. The five-member board would be empowered to make unannounced inspections of the Franklin County Detention Center, touring the facility and interviewing prisoners. Once a year, the chair of the board would make a report to the commissioners.

The difficulty in filling the board's positions has led Nichols to collaborate with Somerset County to create a single Board of Visitors to oversee both FCDC and the Somerset County Jail. Members would be unpaid volunteers with an expertise or interest in areas that might relate to modern-day corrections, such as mental health.

Nichols noted that the Board of Visitors did not supplant the operating practices of either the union or the county.

County employees and elected officials are not eligible to serve on a Board of Visitors. Nichols said that he had one person in mind already, with others considering the proposition.

In FCDC-related business, commissioners approved a full-time, temporary corrections officer for the jail, which is dealing with absences due to illness. The county will also be advertising a full-time corrections position that has become vacant due to resignation.

Commissioners also discussed a new bid to repair the bell tower and gables on the Franklin County Courthouse. The bell tower on the courthouse, which was originally constructed in 1885 and is on the U.S. National Register of Historic Places, is deteriorating. The clock's dome needs repair, several boards are rotting and the weather vane needs new paint and bearings.

The county put the work out to bid and received three bids, ranging from $42,990 to $135,000 to complete both the tower and the gables. The county set aside $20,700 to repair the bell tower as part of its budget process. Additionally, the county maintains a $45,000 courthouse reserve account.

Commissioners decided to ask Nick Palmer, the county's facility manager, to approach the low bidder, MMR of Boothbay, a profession steeplejack company, with a proposal to accomplish the work in June/July 2018. That would allow the county to pay off some of the cost in the next fiscal year.

Today, Palmer said that MMR had indicated that the cost to do the bell tower work would increase from $20,700 to $26,955 due to the waiting period. The gable project would be $16,035.

Noting that the revised bid was still the lowest of the three, commissioners approved the new budget.