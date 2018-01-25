Board sets 2018-19 budget for Farmington town meeting

FARMINGTON - The Board of Selectmen approved a $5.77 million budget for the 2018-19 fiscal year at Thursday's meeting, setting up a Budget Committee review next week. Residents will have the final say at the March 26 town meeting.

The budget includes $5,013,301 in municipal operations and another $759,775 for capital improvements like the paving plan, debt service and contracts with outside agencies such as the Franklin County Animal Shelter and the Farmington Public Library. The total $5.77 million budget would represent a $118,806 reduction from the current fiscal year, or roughly 2 percent. The current fiscal year does include the $250,000 increase made by residents at the March 2017 annual town meeting for public works equipment.

The board made two adjustments. One, a small item, shifted $300 out of an account for Planning Board expenses to cover the cost of additional flags for Memorial Day. That Planning Board account typically does not see significant use, and the shift prevents the Committees & Events cost center from increasing by $300.

The second, more significant change is intended to better reflect the operations at the transfer station. Previously, Farmington hauled bulky waste to the landfill in Norridgewock itself, using a roll-off truck. That truck developed transmission issues and became inoperative two years ago; the town then opted to hire Archie's Inc. on a three-year contract to transport trash to Norridgewock.

Funds for that contract come out of the Recycling/Bulky Waste's contractual services line. Budgeted at $40,000, that line has expended $58,000 and $60,000 over the past two years. Further adding to last year's high total, Public Works Director Philip Hutchins said, was the powerful Oct. 30 storm that resulted in residents dragging significantly more brush to the transfer station's pile. The cost of chipping that brush, Hutchins said, went from the previous fiscal year's $3,500 to $8,000. The town had applied for Federal Emergency Management Agency disaster relief to recoup some of that cost.

Anticipating a third year similar to the previous two, the board moved unanimously to add $20,000 to the Recycling/Bulky Waste's contractual services line. Hutchins noted that the inoperative truck had been fixed, and that following the conclusion of the contract with Archie's at the end of the next year, the town could resume hauling its own waste to Norridgewock.

There were no other changes to the budget previously presented to the board earlier this month. Most increases are represented in the salaries and benefits lines, including at the Farmington Police Department, which showed an increase of $70,000 in those lines, particularly wages, a contractual item, FICA and health insurance costs. Police Chief Jack Peck previously said that he attempted to make reductions elsewhere to absorb the impact, including cuts to fuel and uniform funding, as well as the computer and equipment reserves. In total, the department's budget would rise $61,111 or 4.91 percent.

Fire Chief Terry Bell, with a full fiscal year of full-time officers now under the department's belt, is requesting the addition of a $10,500 overtime line. That increase is more than countered by an $18,000 decrease in the department's health insurance line. An increase in vehicle maintenance funding is also requested, as the department deals with issues in its aging trucks. Of specific concern is Engine 1, a 2002 fire truck, which has developed a difficult-to-diagnosis defect that will likely require it to be sent to the nearest factory in Massachusetts.

Other salary increases in some departments, such as Parks & Recreation, are hinged on the minimum wage increase mandated by last year's citizen's initiative. Department heads are generally requesting a 2 percent increase for salaried employees.

Public works is seeing a $275,062 decrease in this year's operations budget request, although much of that is on the back of last year's $250,000 increase at town meeting to the Vehicle & Equipment Reserve. This year, the department intends to take one of the military trucks acquired by the Farmington Police Department via a government auction and have it transformed into a wheeler. That vehicle, one of two had to be held by the FPD for a year prior releasing it to other departments, will cost $63,000 to convert. The town of Sanford has built two trucks using this method and been pleased with the result.

Hutchins foresees doing the second phase of Titcomb Hill Road this coming year, including a final coat for the entire road. Future projects include work on High and Perham Street, as well as Front Street.

Hutchins said that the town had made good progress on its road plan. "We're going to complete our five-year road plan in two and a half years at this rate," he said.

The town is also saving money with a $25,000 in insurance expenditures and another $15,000 in health insurance costs at the town office, where an employee will be taking the buyout instead of health insurance. The assessing budget will be increasing by $32,000 to cover the cost of a revaluation.

The Farmington Public Library is proposing a budget of $199,409, up slightly from last year. Increases include electricity due to the anticipated installation of new heat pumps, an audit of the library's finances, setting aside $2,500 to go toward a roof project and the rising costs of paper materials. The library has also been impacted by the minimum wage law.

Selectman Matthew Smith, citing the cost of the library and comparing it to other, smaller budgets overseen by the town, said that the board needed to have more oversight on how the funds were spent. He suggested that at some point the town might have to look into absorbing the institution and running it as a town department.

"A lot of budgets we have oversight for aren't this big," he said of the library's budget.

Town Manager Richard Davis said that running the library as a department would present a number of obstacles, including maintaining the aging library building and difficulties in fundraising without the nonprofit status. Selectman Stephan Bunker suggested the library could provide the board with quarterly reports, while Chair Joshua Bell asked if the board could also get a copy of the library's audit, which will be taking place this year.

The board was unanimous in supporting the library's request, and all other budget articles.

Funding for outside agencies, other than the library and the animal shelter, will not appear on the warrant. A number of representatives of agencies met with selectmen Tuesday night, as part of the board's regularly-scheduled meeting. The county previously funded a number of agencies annually, but cut roughly $150,000 out of the requested amounts last year. This year, the majority of the county commissioners indicated they will not consider any funding request from an agency that wasn't funded last year.

The four selectmen present at Tuesday's meeting, Bell was absent, all expressed sympathy for the agencies but questioned what mechanism could be used to provide support without resulting in funding requests from innumerable organizations and charities. One suggestion raised during the meeting was that the $18,500 Farmington saved as a result of the $150,000 cut at the county level could be redistributed to the impacted agencies. Davis said that it was likely too late through the budget process to add such an article to this year's budget.

The Budget Committee will convene Wednesday, Jan. 31 at 6:30 p.m. at the town office to discuss the budget. The committee's recommendations will appear alongside the selectmen's on the town meeting warrant.

The town meeting is scheduled for March 26.