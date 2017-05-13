Board welcomes new assistant director to recreation department

FARMINGTON - The local recreation department has hired a new assistant director with extensive experience managing programs and working with parents and children.

The Board of Selectmen welcomed Jaycee Jenckes to the town's employee. She will serve as the assistant director of the Recreation Department with Director Matthew Foster, with former assistant director Seth Noonkester taking a position at Titcomb Ski Mountain.

Jenckes has worked at the rec department for four years, Foster said, running a number of sports programs from soccer to basketball and managing 200-plus children.

"Kids and parents love her," Foster said of Jenckes. "I was really happy and excited to see her apply."

Jenckes, who grew up in Wilton and graduated from Mt. Blue, said that she was happy to see the position open. A graduate from the University of Maine at Farmington, Jenckes said that she was looking forward to applying her degree in Community Health to her work at the rec department.

Foster also reported a donation to the department. The town received several pieces of resistance exercise equipment associated with the Curves fitness program from Randy and Carol Holloway. Foster said that he intended to use them in the Community Center's ground floor, which includes space for two weight rooms.

In other business, the board approved a $6,109.60 grant for the Farmington Police Department from the Operation Stonegarden program. Those funds will pay for one, five-hour shift a week through Sept. 6, 2017, when the U.S. Border Patrol's operational plan will change.

According to Border Patrol Agent Robert Leroux, the grant funds are designed to provide for additional patrols at what he termed as "connection points," where access to the border coincided with major state roads. The U.S. Border Patrol had approached police departments in Farmington, where Route 27 and Route 4 merged with Route 2, and Rumford, with that in mind.

In addition to the funds for enhanced patrols, Border Patrol agents would be holding a class for FPD officers on possible signs of cross-border illegal activity, such as drug and sex trafficking.

Police Chief Jack Peck compared the program to other grants the department had received for additional targeted patrols, such as seatbelt violation, excessive speed or operating under the influence. The board unanimously approved accepting the grant.