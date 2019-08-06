Body of missing Massachusetts hiker discovered near Rangeley

TOWNSHIP D - The body of a Plymouth, Mass. man reported missing Saturday evening was discovered by the Warden Service in his tent near the Appalachian Trail on Monday.

According to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife Communications Director Mark Latti, the family of Jeffrey Aylward, 63 of Plymouth, Mass., reported him missing on the evening of Aug. 3, having last heard from him on July 23 via text message. Aylward’s family had been bringing him supplies every eight days and, after he stopped communicating, they became concerned and called the Warden Service.

Game wardens began hiking along the trail and distributing information to other hikers, in hopes of meeting someone that had seen or talked to Aylward, Latti said in a statement released Monday evening. Hikers in the area did report a lone tent in Township D, near Rangeley. Warden Kyle Hladik investigated and located Aylward's body in the man's tent shortly after 10 a.m. Monday morning, approximately 50 yards from the Appalachian Trail and two-tenths of a mile west of Route 17, near the Height of Land.

Aylwardhad begun his easterly hike on July 1 at Pinkham Notch near the Maine/New Hampshire border, Latti said, intending to reach Mt. Katahdin. He traveled under the trail name of 'Dusty Pilgrim,' for anyone who may have encountered him along the trail.

Latti said that wardens were working with the Medical Examiner's Office, but had no reason to suspect anything suspicious regarding Aylward's death.

"Game wardens have no reason to suspect Aylward’s death is suspicious," Latti said. "Aylward did have a history of recent health issues."