Body of woman recovered from Flagstaff Lake

DEAD RIVER TOWNSHIP – Divers recovered the body of a York woman Tuesday afternoon, ending a four-day search that began after her canoe capsized on Flagstaff Lake Saturday.

The body of Caitlin Giunta, 31, was recovered by divers with the Maine State Police and Maine Marine Patrol at approximately 2:30 p.m. yesterday. The Maine Warden Service used side scan sonar to identify a likely target approximately 500 feet from shore at a depth roughly 22 feet of water, according to Mark Latti, Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife communications director.

Caitlin Giunta, 31 of York, was canoeing Saturday evening with her boyfriend, Ned Roche, and her brother, Kyle Guinta, when their canoe capsized due to rough lake conditions and heavy wind at approximately 5:20 p.m. as they motored across Flagstaff Lake from an island to their campsite. Both men and a dog that was onboard made it to shore, but could not find Caitlin Giunta.

Game Wardens have been working with their counterparts in Maine State Police and Marine Patrol in a joint diving effort to search more than 350 acres of Flagstaff Lake to locate the missing woman. Meanwhile, searchers also canvassed more than 4 miles of shore land.

In addition to the divers from MSP and Maine Marine, the Maine Warden Service was assisted by search teams from the Maine Association for Search and Rescue, who continued to search the wooded inland areas, as well as Maine Forest Service, U.S. Border Patrol, Maine Association for Search and Rescue Dogs, New Portland Fire Department and North Star Ambulance Service.

Giunta was transported to Smart and Edwards Funeral Home in Skowhegan.