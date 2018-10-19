Book focuses on history of Titcomb Mountain

FARMINGTON - A local ski enthusiast and author has memorialized the community's ski slope with a new book dedicated to the area's history.

Megan Roberts has more than 50 years of experience at Titcomb Mountain, including several as its manager, and has served as the president of the Ski Maine Association and the first executive director of the Ski Museum of Maine. In 2015, she was inducted into the Maine Ski Hall of Fame.

More recently, she's been working on a book utilizing the Farmington Ski Club archives. The book, Titcomb, a Mountain of Ski Memories, focuses on the history of Titcomb Mountain and the people that skied it over the years, going back to the original Franklin Ski and Outing Club that dates back to 1939. The first lift was added in 1942. Generations of residents have skied on Titcomb, from children participating in ski school to students in the Nordic and Alpine programs to families enjoying it on a sunny Saturday afternoon.

"I decided to write it because I thought the history should be preserved," Roberts said. She added that she got "nervous" when there was only a single set of documentation for something, as was the case for the Farmington Ski Club archives.

The 112-page book goes over 80 years of history, using roughly 150 pictures collected from the archives. Roberts was struck by the ski slope's history, she said, particularly how it persisted through the 70s and 80s when a number of small ski resorts closed. It's persistence was a credit to the volunteers and support by local businesses, Roberts said.

"I wrote the book to be fun for people interested in Titcomb," Roberts said. "It's fun to look at how is was years ago and how so much has changed and yet stayed the same."

The book will offered at Titcomb Mountain and DDG Booksellers in Farmington. Roberts said that $1 of the cost of each of the first 500 books sold would be donated to Titcomb.

Roberts is planning a series of events revolving around the book. A complete schedule can be found here:

Oct. 25 at the Farmington Public Library, 6-7 p.m. Roberts will be talking about the process of writing the book, then signing. Refreshments will be served.

Nov. 2 and 3 at Mt. Blue High School at the Winter Equipment Sale.

Nov. 20 at the Portland Print: A Bookstore, 273 Congress Street, 7-8 p.m.

Nov. 24 at the Devaney Doak and Garrett Booksellers, Farmington, 10 - 1:30 p.m.

Dec. 1 at the Chester Greenwood Day with the Chamber, place to be announced

Dec. 6 at the Wilton Public Library, Wilton 7 - 8 p.m. Roberts will be talking about the process of writing the book, then signing.

Dec. 15 at the Titcomb Mountain Pancake Breakfast, Titcomb Mountain

Dec. 20 at the Key Bank, Wilton, Business After Hours, 5-7 p.m.

Roberts can be reached at 778-2964 or emailed at skionpublications@gmail.com to get a book.