Book store donates reading material for distribution in RSU 9

FARMINGTON - Students and adults alike in Regional School Unit 9 towns will have access to some new books, thanks to a donation made by Devaney, Doak & Garrett Booksellers.

The store routinely receives advanced reading copies, or ARCs, from publishing companies. The books cannot be sold, but are used to drum up interest in an upcoming release. DDG Booksellers receives 600-plus ARCs for young adult to middle grade readers each year. After the publication becomes available for widespread release, the ARCs still can't be sold.

In the past, DDG Booksellers has reused ARCs in different ways, including stocking book boxes in the school system. With the schools shut down through April 27 at the earliest, DDG Booksellers' owner Kenny Brechner offered instead to donate the books to the district.

"They were hungry for everything we had," Brechner said.

The books are for readers of all ages, ranging from picture books and early chapter books to young adult titles to books aimed at adults. The material will be distributed via the district's nutrition program, which has been providing breakfast and lunch for kids ages 0 through 19 in RSU 9.