Border Patrol arrests fugitive sex offender, returns missing woman to family

RANGELEY – U.S. Border Patrol agents from the Rangeley Border Patrol Station tracked and arrested a convicted violent sex offender fugitive from Virginia and a woman, who was reported missing and the subject of a nationwide endangered person alert, was returned to her family.

On Thursday, Nov. 19, Border Patrol agents received information from an off-duty warden with the Maine Warden Service regarding two suspicious subjects near a remote forested area in northwestern Maine. Border Patrol agents responded to the area and were able to track the subjects, eventually encountering a man and woman, both U.S. citizens.

Records checks through law enforcement databases and the National Crime Information Center reportedly confirmed Brandan Manley, 21, of Norfolk, VA, was a convicted violent sex offender and fugitive from Virginia, with an extraditable warrant for failing to register as a sex offender. The woman had an active alert out of Virginia as a missing and endangered person. Based on the information provided by records checks, Manley was placed under arrest and the female was taken into custody for her safety. Both subjects were transported to the Rangeley Border Patrol Station for further processing.

At the Rangeley Border Patrol Station Manley’s warrant was confirmed active and he was turned over to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department for extradition to Virginia. He is being held at the county jail in Farmington until his court appearance. Detectives from the Maine Sexual Assault Forensic Examiner Program arrived at the station to interview the woman, who was later reunited with family.

“Significant arrests of violent criminals like this are great examples of how our partnerships with local and state agencies are imperative to the safety and security of our communities and our nation,” said acting Chief Patrol Agent Jason Schneider. “We hope we have provided relief and comfort to the victim and her family with her safe return home.”