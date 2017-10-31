Boy Scout gets new signs for Titcomb Mountain

FARMINGTON - A 13-year-old Boy Scout from Farmington will soon join the ranks as an Eagle Scout with the completion of his final community service project.

John Knapp, a frequenter of Titcomb Mountain, first had the idea for the project when his ski patrolling mom caught wind of the poor state of the mountain's signage. The trail markings were more than just run down, many barely visible to people using the slopes and some missing altogether.

"It actually became a safety issue that the insurance agency said needed to be fixed before the next season," Knapp said.

Knapp began skiing at Titcomb when he was a toddler, and joined the Cub Scouts a few years later as a first grader. Working his way up through the ranks, Knapp finally had a glimpse of the highest ranking of Eagle Scout last year when he decided to take on the project. Many boys take longer to reach the ranking since they have until 18 years of age to complete it. But Knapp decided to get a head start on the requirements before beginning the busy life of a high schooler.

Presenting his idea for replacing the signs on Titcomb Mountain was not an easy task. The Boy Scout had to convince the board that the project was a good fit for the community service merit badge- which he did by pointing out that Titcomb is a volunteer-run mountain. With a next-to-nothing budget, the tiny mountain has to fundraise for anything extra- like new signs.

"At first we thought uh-oh, what have we done? It seemed like a ton of work. But we managed to break it down into pieces," John's mother Tracy said.

Knapp got the project approved and moving by March. He started a donation page on Facebook for Titcomb lovers to contribute to, and made his way around town asking for donations from different businesses.

"As a Boy Scout I'm not allowed to drill into any living thing, like a tree, so we had to buy the posts," Knapp said.

After raising just over $1,000 for the project, Knapp went about getting the signs ordered and made by a former University of Maine at Farmington student who works at The Sign Shop in Auburn. The 21 signs are made out of PVC plastic and printed vinyl, the same design that has served Sugarloaf Mountain.

The remaining funds have been donated directly to the mountain.

"A lot of people have been thanking me for taking on this project. I think they think I've done a good job," Knapp said.