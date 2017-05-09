Boys Tennis: Cougars nipped by Rams, 3-2.

FARMINGTON - The Mt. Blue high school Cougars hosted the Bangor Rams Tuesday for a boys tennis showdown.

The Cougars' (1-3) coach, Zac Conlogue, understood the challenges for his young pride of racquet-eers this season.

"Our top four guys graduated last year," Conlogue said. "We're getting a lot of high intensity experience in practice for our newer guys. Past players have come back to help out and that's been great for us."

The Bangor Rams (5-2) team have had a full head of steam so far this spring but found the going getting tougher against Mt. Blue. The Cougars pounced on the Rams in the singles matches.

In the 1st singles match Tom Marshall of Mt. Blue defeated Connor Lee of Bangor 6-1, 6-4. With round two Ram Dennis Stewart bucked Cougar Andrew Haszko 6-2, 6-2. Mt. Blue's Chris Marshall topped his Bangor counterpart, Bryson McDonough in the 3rd singles match, 7-6 (3), 6-4.

The doubles matches went the way of the Ram, with Bangor flexing its double-down-dominance. Henry Nagle, partnered with Tom Gause, handled Zack Gunther and Joe Crandall from Mt. Blue, 6-2, 6-3. In the 2nd doubles match Ian Nagle and Same Lane finished the doubles sweep of Mt. Blue, beating Cole Dorman and Tristin McFarlane in a close call, 6-4, 7-5.

The Cougars continued to claw with the resilient Rams but found their effort come up short, in an overall 3-2 Bangor high school victory.

The Mt. Blue boys tennis team will look to bounce back against the Skowhegan Indians at home on May 10 at 3:30 pm.