Braving the storm

Every so often this Blue Jay would look up to see if I was still watching him. (Jim Knox)
Bluejay flying off with a sunflower seed. (Jane Naliboff)
Gray squirrel at the filling station during the storm. (Jane Naliboff)
When it gets cold out Deer will stick near each other; This mother puts her young in between a snow bank and her for protection. Rangeley. ( Jim Knox )
Feeding time in Stratton! (Dennis York)
To keep warm on a day that temps were below zero this Blue Jay would keep his head cuddled within his feathers...For a long time. Wilton ( Jim Knox )
A female downy woodpecker found the suet she needed to help her survive winter and the storm. (Jane Naliboff)
Moon over snowy peaks. (Maria James)
Sunrise after the storm. (Jennifer Ellsworth)
Eyes closed against the wind, a turkey took time to rest in a tree. (Jane Naliboff)
Four little dark eyed juncos waiting in a tree for their turn to feed. (Jane Naliboff)
Turkey having a time out from the wind. (Jane Naliboff)
Sunrise celebration in pinks after the storm. (Jane Naliboff)
New Year's buck in Stratton. (Dennis York)
Wild turkey, back to the wind. (Jane Naliboff)
Morning calm and warming sun, although I'm still waiting for a bit of warmth. Baby, it's COLD outside! (Jane Naliboff)
Stillness over Camden Harbor before the storm and wind moved in. (Jane Naliboff)
Night, not a creature was stirring... (Jane Naliboff)
Bambi with his Winter coat. Weld. ( Jim Knox )
With a cold color sunset as a background and temps below zero this Grouse sits high in a tree; the cold weather not bothering him. Weld. ( Jim Knox )
With four mature males, a fight was inevitable during the crush for food in the storm. (Jane Naliboff)
Bluejay found food and shelter in the window feeder during the height of the storm. (Jane Naliboff)
You can turn it off now. (Jane Naliboff)
Bluejay sweeping snow from the platform feeder. (Jane Naliboff)
One lonely chickadee found the snack bar in the storm. (Jane Naliboff)
In the middle of the blizzard. (Jennifer Ellsworth)
Bluejay keeping an eye on me. (Earl Williams)
Calm before the storm - sunset over the Kennebec Wednesday afternoon. (Maria James)
The Sandy River as seen from The Bridge in New Sharon before the "bombogenesis" of a storm last week. (Heidi Smith/Starks)
Bobcat cruising through my backyard in Vienna. (Matt)
(Matt)
Snow so deep and furiously falling, that sliding was more efficient than walking or flying. (Jane Naliboff)
Icy seaweed (Jane Naliboff)
Winter's hold on the in beach in Rockland. (Jane Naliboff)
Sun just barely over the horizon. (Jane Knox)
Frozen over. (Jane Knox)
Frigid Rockalnd Harbor. (Jane Naliboff)
Rockland Harbor, pre-storm (Jane Naliboff)
Inside looking out. (Heidi Smith/Starks)
Sailboats bedded down until spring. (Jane Naliboff)
Just frozen red rocks in these temps. (Jane Knox)
Am waiting for a handout. (Jane Knox)
The North Haven ferry, carrying my daughter and granddaughter home, passes by the Rockland Harbor Breakwater Light the day before the storm.(Jane Naliboff)