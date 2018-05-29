Bridge Year program puts students ahead of the game

FARMINGTON - Before ever stepping foot in a college classroom, 11 students at Mt. Blue High School and Foster Career and Technical Education Center will have completed a list of "core" classes worth 26 transferrable college credits at all Maine Universities and Community Colleges.

As the guinea pigs of the school's first Bridge Year program, the cohort began their college education as juniors on Mt. Blue Campus, working with trained teachers in the same classrooms they had entered as freshmen. The national program promotes the experience of higher education while students are still in the comfort of their hometown high schools, all while earning college credits and gaining valuable skills for advanced studies. More than 25 high schools and technical schools across the state participate in the program.

"We've had the best teachers helping us with some really hard stuff," Jocelyn Daggett said.

The 'hard stuff' being college-level topics in subjects such as chemistry, physics, math and English. According to Bridge Year statistics, one in three college students drop out after just one year due to the increased stress in workload and finances.

"We know how to write long essays now, and I won't have to take any English classes when I get to college. Which is great," Madison Ladd said.

Students were able to continue with their regular high school schedule, in addition to participating in Bridge Year, and were even able to gain credit towards their high school diplomas from the advanced classes.

"The program was looking for students who are a little more engaged with school and who could handle the academics. We didn't want to set anyone up for failure," Assistant Principal Todd Demmons said.

Not only do the classes prepare the students for more rigorous academics, it saves them money on the 26 credits they would have normally been required to take. Credits through Bridge Year, including text books, cost $40 per credit hour. The average cost of a University of Maine system credit hour, which does not include text books, averages to about $300. Scholarships and reimbursement through the Department of Labor and the Bridge Year Program are offered to eligible participants, and continue throughout their entire college careers.

"If someone is serious about going to college it's a great head start. It's a big commitment, but it's worth it," Kaci Presby said.

The students chimed in on an additional benefit to the program- being together for the last two years.

"We know each other really well. We have a group chat that we use all the time to ask questions or fill each other in on stuff. It's been a big support system," Daggett said.

Others agreed, saying they used to dislike working in groups before joining Bridge Year.

Demmons said the school is looking at options to expand the program, to reach many more than just 10 or so students. The second cohort will begin in the fall, another group of roughly 10 students who can look forward to getting a jump start on their college education.

For more information on the Bridge Year Program click here.