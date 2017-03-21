Broadband initiative gathering steam

FARMINGTON - A local effort to improve broadband Internet service throughout Franklin County is moving ahead this month, as organizers continue to seek resident participation in advance of applying for a planning grant.

Economic and community development agencies active in the county are working to expand high speed Internet availability, allowing for the use of voice services, streaming video and a more rapid transfer of data. Appearing before the county commissioners Tuesday, Charles Woodworth and Bob Carlton, of the Opportunity Center of North Franklin County, said that access to broadband would provide more opportunities for businesses, students participating in educational programs and people attempting to access healthcare information from home.

The Opportunity Center of North Franklin County, the Greater Franklin Development Council, the Androscoggin Valley Council of Governments and the Rangeley Economic Opportunity Committee have formed the basis for a grassroots effort that is working together to expand broadband access, beginning with a series of meetings.

Previous meetings have been well attended, Carlton said. The first meeting in Kingfield drew 30 people despite taking place during a blizzard, while a meeting in Rangeley drew educators, business owners and concerned county residents.

The final scheduled meeting on the subject will be held next Thursday, March 29, at 6 p.m. at the Phillips Area Community Center on Depot Street.

The first step in improving Franklin County's broadband access would be to identify areas that lack high speed Internet and determine what it would take to provide access. To accomplish this, organizers have submitted a request for proposals, seeking consultants capable of mapping out holes in broadband coverage and providing cost estimates to fill them. The effort would take place in both municipalities and the Unorganized Territory.

Organizers are applying for a ConnectME grant to pay for the consultant. Funded by federal money, the ConnectME is a state board that seeks to improve the availability of broadband in Maine. A similar planning grant in Somerset County was issued for $80,000, Woodworth said. Organizers are collecting letters of support in order to bolster support for the eventual grant application.

Commissioners voted to issue a letter supporting the effort. "It's good you guys are doing this good work," Commissioner Charlie Webster of Farmington said.

Organizers are encouraging residents, business owners and other interested parties in Franklin County to fill out an online survey, located here. The survey is important, Woodworth said, as it will help the planners identify holes in Franklin County's Internet coverage. One element of the survey is a speed test which will determine how fast upload and download speeds are at the participant's location.