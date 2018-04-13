Broadband initiative moving forward, with county-wide support

JAY - Officials from four different towns came together last night to discuss the ongoing, county-wide broadband initiative spearheaded by Community and Economic Development (formerly Greater Franklin Development Council.)

The project aims to bring greater connectivity to the county, with the long term goal of providing a more desirable home base for potential new businesses or residents.

"If opportunities for internet increase, the population would then hopefully increase which would push down taxes for everyone," CED Executive Director Charlie Woodworth said.

Woodworth and project consultants fielded questions from select persons and town managers from Wilton, Jay, Farmington and Livermore Falls.

"It was a great meeting. People were really seeing the benefits of doing this on a greater scale," Woodworth said.

The "greater scale" of the project would include participation from all 22 towns throughout the county- a partnership that has been established since the fall. By focusing on a regional effort, rather than a town-by-town basis, costs will be kept down and more potential providers will be attracted to the project, according to Woodworth.

Each town will have the opportunity to weigh in on the design of the project in their particular area- meaning costs could fluctuate greatly depending on decisions of where to extend the broadband offerings.

"Wilton, for example, has a lot of outlying areas that are only occupied by camps, or not occupied at all. If they wanted to, they could decide to offer cable broadband in the more densely populated areas while only offering DSL to those outlying areas," Woodworth said.

The project is a unique one to the state, and has already caught the eye of ConnectME and USDA Rural Development. Woodworth said while other similar initiatives have taken place in the state, the Franklin County has already been successful due to the team mentality of the 22 towns.

"We learned from those who went before us. We heard a lot of common faults- they had a beautiful plan and great data, but no engagement from the towns. Convincing the towns that this is important is mandate. It takes time, but now we have 22 towns that are all swimming in the same direction. They want to see this move forward," he said.

The next steps for the initiative will be to continue meeting with the six to nine providers that have been identified as interested in participating. Each provider will be asked to make a proposed solution to the team which will then be examined and narrowed down.

For questions email Charlie Woodsworth at cwoodworth@greaterfranklin.com.