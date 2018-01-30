Broadband presentation is Wednesday night

FARMINGTON - The efforts of a collaborative initiative to create a county-wide broadband plan will be presented to the public Wednesday, beginning at 6 p.m. at the Franklin Memorial Hospital's Bass Room.

The presentation is being provided to town selectmen, business owners, educators and residents of Franklin County, discussing proposals to bring a choice of internet speeds with corresponding implementation costs to each community. The plan has been prepared by the Franklin County Broadband Initiative's consultant, Brian Lippold of the James W. Sewall Company. The consultant has been reviewing reported speeds and gaps in the county's access to high-speed internet.

The initiative represents the combined effort of The Opportunity Center of North Franklin County, AVCOG, Greater Franklin Development Council, Rangeley Economic Opportunity Committee and the Sandy River Business Association. The plan was funded by money contributed by every municipality, the county government and grants through ConnectME Broadband Authority, a state board funded by federal money that seeks to improve the availability of broadband in Maine, as well as the county's Tax Increment Financing district.

Faster speeds online relate to a number of facets of economic development, ranging from bringing in new businesses to real estate to allowing employees to telecommute with their employers. There are other potential positives to improved access to broadband, according to plan organizers, including offering residents of rural communities to access healthcare online and providing college and primary school students with access to online classes and assignments.

The presentation is expected to consist of both a county-wide and town specific plans, as well as the state's own broadband planning process. Organizers hope to provide a road map for allowing local communities to take advantage of that process, as well as reviewing related activity at the level of the state Legislature.

Wednesday's meeting is free to attend, running from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Bass Room in Franklin Memorial Hospital.