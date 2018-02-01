Broadband report offers options, costs to improve local Internet access

FARMINGTON - After 13 months of planning to bring faster, more reliable Internet services to the area, the Franklin County Broadband Initiative presented their findings to the public Wednesday night with consultant Brian Lippold of the James W. Sewall Company leading the discussion.

The initiative represents the combined effort of The Opportunity Center of North Franklin County, the Androscoggin Valley Council of Governments, Greater Franklin Development Council, Rangeley Economic Opportunity Committee and the Sandy River Business Association. The plan was funded by money contributed by municipalities, the county government and grants through ConnectME Broadband Authority, a state board funded by federal money that seeks to improve the availability of broadband in Maine, as well as the county's Tax Increment Financing district.

More than 100 selectmen, business owners, educators and community members gathered to hear the results of months of research and proposals of possible solutions. Educators and health care providers shared with the audience specific examples of how faster internet would benefit the community such as providing rural residents with opportunities to access classes, programs and healthcare.

"Broadband is no longer a luxury, it's a necessity," Franklin Memorial Hospital Clinical Educator Tania Dawson said.

In addition to opening doors for local residents, faster speeds online relate to a number of facets of economic development, ranging from bringing in new businesses to real estate to allowing employees to telecommute with their employers.

In order to map the current Internet options in the area, FCBI members traveled along every road in the county documenting the apparent providers based on the remote terminals installed at utility poles. The closer a home is to a terminal, the easier it is to access an Internet connection.

Lippold presented a map of Franklin County to the audience, showing the current state of connectivity, measured by megabits, as well as various potential solutions to the problem. One map showed a proposed solution to bring internet services up to a 10Mbps/1Mbps standard, while another showed how many additional terminals would be needed to get the standard up to 25Mbps/3Mbps. Two additional proposals were given, including bringing single fiber cable along 99 percent of the roads in Franklin County or extending internet through cable TV services. A hybrid solution combining the various options would also be a potential, and potentially likely, solution, according to Lippold.

The proposed solutions range in price from $70 million for fiber cable connectivity to $4 million for the slowest DSL option. Lippold told community members that the funds would primarily be sought through government and state funding, along with partnerships with potential providers. According to Lippold, local communities would most likely be responsible for roughly 20 percent of the total cost.

Moving forward, Lippold recommended meeting with potential service providers who might want to partner toward the efforts, before negotiating to find a solution. Lippold strongly encouraged continuing to discuss the initiative with the public.