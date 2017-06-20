Broadway giant comes down after 168 years

FARMINGTON - A town giant was brought down today after standing on Broadway for roughly 168 years.

The old white pine tree, next door to Outskirts Vintage Clothing store, was reported unsafe at a selectboard meeting back in May. Board members unanimously voted to take precautionary measures and have the tree removed before anyone, or anything, got hurt.

The report indicated that the tree was likely struck by lightning years ago, leaving a long, jagged exit wound. That internal damage was not fully contained by solid wood, an arborist reported, resulting in decay in the trunk. As the tree's canopy was above the weakened, hollowing section, the report concluded, the tree was at risk of simply snapping in half in a windstorm.

That report was proved out as Deep Root Tree Service began lopping off sections of trunk Tuesday morning. As a small crowd gathered on closed-off Boardway, taking pictures and chatting, sections of wood were hauled down with a crane. Each section contained a core of rotting wood.

The tree was first slated for destruction in 1990, as part of a sidewalk project, but was spared thanks to the actions of the "Pine Tree Six;" local middle school students that famously stood in a circle around the trunk.

"This act of civil disobedience by Nicole Mozden Dungee and her five classmates remains one of her class' signature activities and still is one of the most well known student actions in Farmington history. By the time it was all over, the six middle schoolers had offers from as far away as Texas and Israel to help; had brought about a half dozen special meetings of the Farmington Historical Society, the Farmington Planning Board, the Farmington Board of Selectmen and the Farmington Revitalization Committee. All involved, parents too, learned about the power of democratic action and the importance of civic involvement," A parent of one of the six commented after the peaceful protest.

Each of the six students received lifetime memberships to the Farmington Historical Society, and were provided staff supervision and lunch by former Mt. Blue Middle School principal Ronald Sills. Despite breaking the rule of remaining on school property, the educational impact of the incident was recognized by MBMS staff.

"The students were all freshmen, and participants in a class entitled “Sociology," conducted as a simulated town (Sunshine)," Sills said. "They learned by experience, how to conduct themselves in a democratic society, and how to properly express satisfaction or protest with civility. It occurred to me immediately, that these students were putting into practice exactly what they were learning in class."

Sills described the event as a difficult one, torn between wanting to support the unexpected educational opportunity for "the six," and needing to keep the bar of school safety high.

"In my time as a school principal, I always reminded myself that I felt we were in the people business, and while consistency in rule enforcement was really important, in the people business, exceptions had to be expected," he said.

In the end the six were delivered a week of detention, not the normal consequence of immediate suspension. In the days following the event, the school received letters from all over the country, thanking the students for their efforts. Some even included small donations of money towards the life of the tree.