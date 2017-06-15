Broadway Pine coming down Tuesday

FARMINGTON - An iconic white pine in the downtown will be coming down early next week, closing a section of Broadway for a few hours Tuesday morning.

The Board of Selectmen voted unanimously last month to have an old white pine tree taken down, after reviewing a report that indicated its extensive internal damage could put surrounding property and people at risk. According to the report, the tree was likely struck by lightning years ago, leaving a long, jagged exit wound. That internal damage was not fully contained by solid wood, the arborist's report indicated, resulting in decay in the trunk. As the tree's canopy was above the weakened, hollowing section, the report concluded, the tree was at risk of simply snapping in half in a windstorm.

Deep Root Tree Service will begin bringing the tree down at roughly 6:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. Due to a number of requests for pieces of the pine, a crane will be used to bring it down in larger chunks that can be cut into boards. That end of Broadway will be closed until the tree is down, probably until noon.

The tree was slated to be brought down back in 1990 as part of a sidewalk project, but was spared in part due to the actions of the "Pine Tree Six;" local middle school students that famously stood in a circle around the trunk.

The lightning strike damage was discovered last year, after an arborist was hired to limb up the pine.

An elm tree, one of the new, disease-free variants, will be planted in the pine's place.