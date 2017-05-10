Broadway pine tree coming down

FARMINGTON - The Board of Selectmen voted unanimously to have an old white pine tree on Broadway taken down Tuesday evening, after reviewing a report that indicated its extensive internal damage could put surrounding property and people at risk.

According to the report, the tree was likely struck by lightning years ago, leaving a long, jagged exit wound. That internal damage was not fully contained by solid wood, the arborist's report indicated, resulting in decay in the trunk. As the tree's canopy was above the weakened, hollowing section, the report concluded, the tree was at risk of simply snapping in half in a windstorm.

Town Manager Richard Davis said that he was in the process of collecting quotes to take the tree down. Given the size and location of the pine, selectmen suggested that the contractor would need to use a crane.

The Board of Selectman last seriously considered cutting down the tree in 1996, after a large limb fell during a winter storm, damaging private property. The tree was also slated for destruction in 1990, as part of a sidewalk project, but was spared thanks to the actions of the "Pine Tree Six;" local middle school students that famously stood in a circle around the trunk. This most recent damage was discovered last year, after an arborist was hired to limb up the pine.

Another nearby tree may also be coming down, Davis noted. A large pine tree near the Octagon House is leaning toward the building and will also likely need to come down. That tree is located out of the town's right of way, Davis said, so it would be up to the building owners, the Farmington Historical Society to address the issue. Still, the town and society may be able to save money by bringing in a contractor for both jobs in the same time frame.

While some had previously suggested using a portion of the white pine to create some sort of carving or statue, Davis advised against it, noting that it would be impossible to select a universally-popular design. Instead, he recommended removing some of the surrounding bricks and planting a new tree. Someone had already offered to grind the stump down free of charge, Davis noted.

In addition to the design issue, Selectman Matthew Smith said, it was quite possible that there wouldn't be enough wood at the base of the tree to carve, given the progression of decay through the trunk.

Selectman Scott Landry recommended the planting of an elm tree, one of the new, disease-free variants, and the board unanimously agreed to that suggestion.