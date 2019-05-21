Budget committee approves preliminary county expenditures

FARMINGTON - The Franklin County Budget Committee approved a round of preliminary expenditures at a meeting Monday evening, making a number of adjustments to the commissioners' proposed budget in advance of a public hearing on June 5.

Some of the most significant changes included removing capital outlay funds from the Technical Services budget, removing $40,000 earmarked for future server upgrades. Committee member Travis Pond, a selectman from New Sharon, suggested that significant funds shouldn't be collected for the long-term project until the specific cost was known. Another $10,000 for a generator at the courthouse was also cut, with some committee members doubting its necessity, given the building's location in downtown Farmington.

The committee also removed a fourth workstation from the Communications budget, a savings of $18,240. After some discussion, committee members decided against further reductions to the department's overtime line, leaving it at the commissioners' recommended $68,000. That still represents a $10,000 reduction from the current fiscal year.

Increases were approved for several lines due to new information brought forward by the county clerk, including relatively small increases in the cost of contracted plowing for the county's parking lots, an extra $5,000 in legal expenses associated with contract negotiations and another $14,000 for personnel-related lines at the Franklin County Detention Center. That latter item is partially offset by the jail kitchen forgoing one of two replacement stoves, resulting in a total jail budget of $2.24 million, up a little more than $9,000 from the commissioners' budget. That would represent a 6 percent increase in the facility's budget as compared to the previous fiscal year, with much of the increase in personnel and inmate medical lines.

The committee recommended $50,000 to fund the Cooperative Extension Service, the same as the current fiscal year but less than the $53,012 requested by the agency and approved by commissioners.

The committee did agree with the commissioners in regards to Western Maine Transportation Services request for $10,000, choosing to provide no funding after several votes. Craig Zurhorst, WMTS' community relations director, argued that every dollar of funding provided through the county represented $2 in additional leveraged money to provide services. He said that last year's $3,000 cut, from $10,000 to $7,000, had created a $9,600 hole in the agency's budget and impacted bus routes in the southern part of the county.

Some committee members questioned why WMTS had not provided specific staff salaries, saying that Franklin County residents had a right to that information before funding the agency. WMTS did provide general budget information, including that administrative costs represented 7 percent of the agency's budget, but budget committee Chair Josh Bell, a selectman from Farmington, said that he felt members needed a full picture of the agency's financials.

After several votes, five committee members - Pond, Bell, Judy Diaz, Keith Swett and Tiffany Estabrook - voted to fund WMTS at zero dollars. Committee members Bob Luce, Ray Gaudette and Tiffany Maiuri were opposed.

The committee did vote to fund Western Maine Community Action for $20,000 - the same as the commissioner's recommendation of $20,000 but less than the $30,000 agency request or the $25,000 that WMCA was budgeted for last year. The committee approved the recommendation by a vote of 6 to 2, with a request that the funds go toward the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, which provides heating oil to residents.

The committee voted to fund Franklin County Soil & Water at $20,000, a reduction of $1,000 from the commissioners' budget.

Total budget figures weren't available as of Tuesday morning. The current fiscal year's budget was set last year at $6.56 million.

The committee's votes are preliminary. The committee will formally vote on the budget on June 12. Commissioners will then review the committee's budget and make changes with a unanimous vote. The budget committee has the final say, and can veto commissioner changes with a two-thirds majority vote.