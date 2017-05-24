Budget committee discusses program cuts, other reductions

FARMINGTON - The Franklin County Budget Committee met Wednesday night to discuss the proposed $6.2 million county budget, voting in line with the commissioners' proposal to reduce funding to several social service agencies. The committee also recommended another $18,750 in cuts to the county budget.

Commissioners previously proposed a $6.21 million budget, including $2 million for the Franklin County Detention Center and $4.21 million to fund county operations. As part of that budget, commissioners proposed reducing Program & Grant funding, which includes $209,330 in requests from Children's Task Force, Adult Basic Education, Western Maine Transportation, Community Action Program, Greater Franklin Development Council, Seniors Plus, Sexual Assault Prevention & Response Services, Androscoggin Home Care & Hospice, Franklin County Soil and Water and the Franklin County Firemen Association, down to $61,200. Several agencies were recommended by the commissioners at zero dollars, while others were reduced.

The budget committee voted in favor of zero dollars for CTF, Adult Ed, GFDC, SAPARS and Androscoggin Home Care & Hospice. The committee voted to fund Western Maine Transportation at $7,500, less than the $10,500 request; WMCA at $20,000, less than the $30,000 request; SeniorsPlus at $10,000, less than the $30,000 request; and Soil & Water at $20,000, less than the $25,000 request. Franklin County Firemen's Association's request of $3,700 was recommended for full funding.

Board members commented on several program cuts, including Adult Education. "There is never going to be enough money, because that's just the way it is," committee member Mike Pond, a Strong selectman, said. "We have to live within our means. I can't support them [Adult Ed] because I know what we pay. It doesn't help my area."

Others agreed that with Adult Ed programs receiving funding through the county jail budget for inmate services, as well as contributions from individual towns, the scenario would be a case of "double dipping."

"For me to support this would be like a slap in the face to Jay. We need to find a fairer way to do it," committee member Travis Pond, a New Sharon selectman, said.

Chesterville selectperson and committee member Tiffany Estabrook suggested that the nonprofits in question need to be "pushed to look within themselves for funding."

Committee chair Joshua Bell, a Farmington selectman, pointed out that any resident can donate money to the organizations that are being cut. Bell echoed similar suggestions at Tuesday night's Farmington selectboard meeting, stating that if the public believes in these organizations they can make the choice to give them money.

A number of residents attended the meeting, standing at the back of the room with signs supporting the funding of social service programs.

"When these programs go to Augusta to ask for funding, they want to know what your local community thinks of your program. That funding is going to go away if these organizations can't demonstrate local support," former director of the Children's Task Force Elizabeth Kuhlman said.

"I think we need to be a more compassionate board and really consider this," committee member Ruth Cushman, a Wilton selectperson said, referring specifically to the zeroed out funding for Androscoggin Home Care & Hospice. "Until you've used the service you just can't comprehend all that they do."

While the budget committee followed the commissioner's budget in regards to Program & Grants, they made three reductions elsewhere in the county budget. The budget committee voted to remove a part-time clerk position from the District Attorney's Office, a $10,000 reduction, as well as a software time clock in the treasurer's budget, a $7,500 reduction. They also recommended cutting $1,250 from the Technical Services budget for the webmaster position.

There will be a public hearing on the budget on June 7 at 6 p.m. at the Franklin County Courthouse. The budget committee will then meet at a later date and approve a budget. Commissioners can change aspects of the budget, if they are unanimous, but the budget committee can override a commissioner change with a two-thirds majority vote.