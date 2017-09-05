Budget set at $32.6 million after voters approve flat-funding for RSU 9

FARMINGTON - Voters at the Regional School Unit 9 budget meeting Tuesday evening approved a 2017-18 budget that was $92,000 less than last year's expenditures, representing a sharp reduction from the school board's proposed $33.6 million budget.

More than 300 residents voted at Tuesday's four-hour-long meeting at the Mt. Blue Campus auditorium, approving flat-funded amounts for most cost centers. The total budget approved was $32,656,920, a reduction of $980,173 as compared to the budget proposed by school board directors to run the district. If validated at the Sept. 12 referendum, the budget would represent a 0.28 percent decrease in expenditures as compared to the previous fiscal year.

Coupled with the $267,444 property tax assessment reduction in the director's originally-proposed budget, the budget approved at Tuesday's meeting would represent a $1,247,617 reduction to property tax assessments as compared to the previous fiscal year, or 9.8 percent.

There was little discussion on Article 1: Regular Instruction before voters used a written ballot to amend the article down from a recommended $10.3 million to $10,210,661. The vote was 209 in favor and 123 opposed. That figure was actually $9,000 more than last year's budget, possibly due to two numbers being transposed when the amendment was made.

There was significant debate on Article 2: Special Education after an amendment was made to set the budgeted amount at $4,639,610, a total of $545,358 less than recommended. Those opposing the amendment argued that the legal requirements of meeting special education student needs would require funds to be shifted into the cost center to support programs. Superintendent Tom Ward said that the board would need review the budgeted amount and determine what positions and programs would be impacted, saying that the district had a "moral and a legal obligation" to support special education programs for qualifying students.

Others said that local property owners could not keep pace with the district's annual budget increases. Farmington resident Charles Webster said that he had never seen such anger in the community before, relating to the school budget.

"This is not about the kids," Webster said. "This is about you as the [school board] and [Ward] as the leader of our team to figure out and make this work."

The amended article passed by a vote of 193 to 133. Noting the late hour, moderator Ronald Aseltine suggested a compound motion to take up most of the remaining cost center articles all at once. After some discussion and a number of motions, residents passed an amendment to approve seven articles at last year's numbers. The exception to that was Article 6: System Administration, which was reduced an extra $9,000 to make up for the apparent error on Article 1. The final vote on the amended, joint-approval was 195 to 99.

Debt service, which was actually down from last year by $92,000, was approved as recommended. As a result, the budget approved Tuesday represents a decrease over the previous fiscal year.

The budget passed Tuesday evening is the third that will go before the 10 towns for a validation vote. Previous budgets of $33.9 million and $33.6 million were both voted down at referendums earlier this summer.

The Sept. 12 validation vote will ask voters whether they approve of the action taken at Tuesday's meeting. A 'yes' vote will approve the $32.6 million in expenditures set Tuesday evening, effectively setting the budget. A 'no' vote would reject the budget, effectively restarting the process.