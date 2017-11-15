Bulldozer arson leads to arrest

SANDY RIVER PLANTATION - A Rangeley man has been arrested and charged with arson after he allegedly burned a bulldozer stolen from a local business.

Both pieces of equipment were owned by Randy Cousineau of Strong. According to Fire Marshal's Office Sgt. Joel Davis, additional charges against other individuals are anticipated.

Franklin County Sheriff's Office Deputy Brian McCormick and Det. Stephen Charles responded to the Beech Hill Road in Sandy River Plantation yesterday morning at approximately 7:04 a.m. after receiving a report about the incident, according to Sheriff Scott Nichols. An excavator had been driven onto a dirt road, while a bulldozer had been driven into a swamp on Cousineau's property and then burned. According to Davis, it appeared that the bulldozer had gotten stuck in the swamp and was subsequently set ablaze.

The Fire Marshal's Office was contacted and began investigating. Evidence found at the scene by FCSO deputies led investigators to Rangeley. Davis said that Clark was arrested in Dallas Plantation, with FCSO then transporting the Rangeley man to jail. The initial charge is arson, a Class A felony, although other charges are possible.

Additional individuals are believed to be involved in the theft of vehicles, and more charges are anticipated.