Business leaders meet with Congressman Bruce Poliquin to discuss issues, solutions to worker shortage

FARMINGTON - Local business leaders from throughout the county met with Congressman Bruce Poliquin Tuesday morning to discuss the state's alarming gap between those seeking employment, and those offering it.

Representatives from Franklin Savings Bank, local Adult Education programs, the Chamber of Commerce, New Ventures, Franklin Health Network and more, gathered for a round table talk to look closer at the issue of filling the increasing number of open positions in their fields. For some, like Adult Education and New Ventures, the question is how to better prepare the people they see on a day to day basis to fit into those open positions, while for others such as Pete Roberts from Origin USA and Nathan Carrier of Carrier Welding, the question is how to find those people and how to offer a competitive working environment.

"You know what you need, not us. This is an all hands on deck situation, which includes Adult Ed, career training, the health care folks and the people in Augusta," Poliquin said to the crowd.

The group responded, sharing startling statistics and stories of their workplaces. Jason Holman of Jarden Plastics Solutions reported that he could easily fill 280 positions, as compared to the 250 already filled, if not for a lack of resumes.

"I'm not looking for anything more than a GED, and I can't fill these positions," he said.

Tania Dawson, Nurse Educator at Franklin Memorial Hospital, shared predictions of a serious nursing crisis in the state - the field would need to hire 700 nurses every year for the next ten years to replace those who are getting ready to retire.

"Fifty percent of our lab techs are going to retire in the next five years, and there is no program in the state to replace them," Dawson reported.

The country reflects a similar divide according to Poliquin, with 10 million able-bodied, working-age citizens out of work and seven million jobs to fill. Some of that divide comes from a fear of losing assistance from the government, Poliquin said: people who rely on food, housing or healthcare aid often don't want to reach the next bracket of earning for fear of losing those benefits.

"What we're trying to do is help people out of poverty. We want them to learn a skill and gain independence and freedom," Poliquin said.

Some issues discussed resulted in a close-to-home solution, with Poliquin sharing cell phone numbers of helpful connections, or jotting down questions to bring back to his office. Other concerns, such as losing employees to drug tests, or being able to offer competitive healthcare options, will require more time he said.

"It's a real issue, and I don't think there is a short term solution here. We look to better times ahead. Worker shortage is a good thing to have, much better than the opposite," he said.