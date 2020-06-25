Business owner makes masks to benefit Franklin County Animal Shelter

NEW SHARON - Janet Kennedy has taught herself to sew everything from pillow cases, suit jackets, purses and toys; but the owner of Imelda's Fabric and Designs never thought she would be learning to sew face masks for a worldwide pandemic. The quick spread of COVID-19 has brought quilters out of the woodwork to produce face masks that have been proven to slow the spreading illness. Kennedy created her own pattern and began sewing. Before she knew it she had sewn well over 500 masks, each one easily finding a home with the growing demand.

"It blew up pretty fast," she said.

Kennedy charged $5 for each mask and in little time had made $2,500 which she donated to the Franklin County Animal Shelter. Kennedy sits on the Board of Directors for the shelter, and knew that with restrictions from COVID-19 the annual yard sale fundraiser would likely not happen.

"I was concerned they wouldn't get the money they usually bring in," she said. "This is a time when we all need to stick together and do what we can to make life easier for everybody."

Kennedy gave many face masks away for free to those that needed them, and eventually began selling them to support her shop. As a fabric supply store Kennedy was considered an essential business from the beginning and said she didn't see much difference in business after social distancing shut down most of the state.

"People needed fabric for masks. It really didn't affect me too much," she said.