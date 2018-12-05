Business owners raise concern over Front Street project

FARMINGTON - Selectmen discussed the second phase of the Front Street renovation project at Tuesday night's meeting, voting to adopt a plan proposed by Dirigo Engineering that will add a sidewalk opposite of the Farmington Farmer's Union building.

The first phase of the project, which has been ongoing since September, is designed to address the frequent flooding at the lower end of Front Street with the installation of a larger culvert. A retaining wall is currently being installed to stabilize the steep slope to the left of the Farmington Farmer's Union building. Selectmen approved a change order that will add four more rows of stones to the wall that were unaccounted for in the original design. Randy Butler, project manager from Dirigo Engineering, said it was a simple mistake on the company's end. The additional rows will cost about $8,000, however, Butler said Dirigo would pick up the bill for the estimated hour of labor and the rental fee for equipment storage, bringing the total down to $7,500.

The second phase, consisting of the sidewalk project and some retaining walls along Front Street, will cost $242,729.

Awarded to Ranger Contracting of Fairfield, funding for phase one of the project which cost $421,402 has been funded through a combination of a Maine Department of Environmental Protection grant, town funds out of the Public Works Department budget and Tax Increment Financing funds. Ranger Contracting was the lowest of three bidders for phase one, and has operated under the impression they would continue the work for phase two of the project. However, selectmen voted to hold off on awarding any final contracts with Ranger after listening to the concern of local property owners.

"I came here tonight to make sure we don't make the same mistake again," business owner John Moore said.

Moore and the director of Farmington Farmer's Union, Craig Jordan, attended the meeting to share their experiences as business and property owners on Front Street. The project has gone a month longer than contracted, which is partially due to a delay for easements along with poor weather conditions, but both Moore and Jordan said that a contract is a contract. Selectman Matt Smith agreed with their concern.

"I'm not saying we get rid of them, but if we do go with them again we should put in some hard deadlines. These guys are contractors. They know how contracts go," Smith said.

Butler said he would look closely at the contract to make sure the language regarding a deadline is as strong as it needs to be. He will be bringing that information back to the board at next week's meeting.

In addition to delays, Jordan said his biggest concern has been the lack of communication on Ranger's part. Incidences such as unexpected road closures and equipment being parked in the Farmer's Union parking lot could have easily been resolved with a preliminary conversation, Jordan said.

"A local crew would have known not to work on the Saturday of Chester Greenwood. Ultimately, was the low bidder actually the low bidder? I think reputation should play a role when a low bid is given," Moore added.

Ranger's bid came in at $20,000 less than the other two companies, and selectmen had delayed their acceptance to review references since the company was a new one for the town. Town Manager Richard Davis said he has a progress meeting with the company on Thursday and will go over the concerns raised at that point.

Selectmen voted to delay the awarding of a contract, by a vote of 3-1. Selectman Mike Fogg voted against that decision, while Chair Josh Bell, Selectman Matt Smith and Selectman Stephen Bunker voted in favor. Selectman Scott Landry was absent from the meeting.