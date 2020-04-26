Busy in nature

A squirrel. (Karen Dalot)
Different finches having a snack. (Karen Dalot)
A chipmunk. (Karen Dalot)
A fluffy squirrel. (Karen Dalot)
A woodpecker. (Karen Dalot)
A sparrow. (Karen Dalot)
A brown-tailed hawk. (Karen Dalot)
A male, brown-headed cowbird.
A house finch. (Karen Dalot)
A curious squirrel. (Karen Dalot)
A Canada Jay just hanging around for a hand out in Rangeley. (Jim Knox)
It's mating season and a couple of wood ducks are getting to know each other in Wilton. (Jim Knox)
A beaver enjoying a swim in a sunrise. (Jim Knox)
Two deer stop by long enough for a photo. (Jim Knox)
Beside the Sandy River in New Sharon. (Elizabeth (Stu) Mehlin)
Muskrat in Weld. (Dennis York)
Being blue isn't always bad. (Dennis York)
April showers bring April flowers. (Dennis York)
Spring peeper. (Dennis York)
Woodducks in Carthage. (Dennis York)
The Cascade Stream in Farmington is visited by locals. It is a beautiful little stream to sit near and enjoy the sound of the water going over the small falls. (Jim Dwinal)
Posing for me. (Jim Dwinal)
Three deer came for a vist on Barlen Street in Farmington. They are keeping their safe distance, maybe they know about the Corona virus. (Jim Dwinal)