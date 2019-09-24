Calico Patch to retire after 37 years

FARMINGTON - Another longtime establishment in downtown Farmington will be closing its doors at the end of the year after providing specialty home goods, jewelry and gift options to the community for the last 37 years.

"From this side of the counter, it's been a wonderful experience," founder Emily Hartung said.

Hartung will be retiring at the end of this year. She and co-founder Mary Bitterauf began the store in the summer of 1982, partnering soon after with Marsha Planting. The store began as a place for artists and craftsmen to sell on consignment. With the help of a supportive landlord, The Calico Patch was able to get its feet on the ground, though the first year was difficult. Hartung had an infant at the time, and none of the women were paying themselves for their hours.

"The women that started this have been very special to Farmington," long-time customer Patricia Hayden said. "As for me, they will be sorely missed."

The boutique store evolved over the years, shifting to sell a wider variety of merchandise, always with the backbone of great customer service. Hartung said they have prided themselves on free gift wrapping, their ability to take special orders for customers and their attention to keeping prices at a level that would fit the local economy.

"It's been a wonderful fit for the community," Hartung said. "We would love to have someone else fill the space. There's a wonderful opportunity here."

The Calico Patch will remain open through the month of December. Gift certificates should be used up before then and markdown sales will begin on Tuesday, Oct. 1. Gift wrapping will not be available for sale items and special orders will no longer be taken.