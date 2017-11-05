Calm after the storm

With fall settling in, Franklin County's many talented photographers are here to bring readers the best shots of nature and those who live in it. The basis for the Sunday collections goes back to March 2011, when author and photographer Jane Naliboff of Chesterville began sending a few pictures each week. Other photographers have since joined the effort, creating one of the Bulldog's most widely appreciated features. If you are interested in contributing, please send photos with a caption and your name to thedailybulldog@gmail.com.
Muddy Brook, on Muddy Brook Rd, New Sharon. (Darlene Power)
A Painted Turtle on Wilson Lake. ( Jim Knox )
A Common Goldeneye taking a stretch.Wilton. (Jim Knox )
Someones eyes are too big for their stomach? A Robin enjoying some fruit from a flowering crab tree. Wilton ( Jim Knox )
(Gil Riley)
A European Starling; Also enjoying the same fruit from the Flowering Crab tree. Plumage flecked with white in the winter. ( Jim Knox )
Last of the Rangeley foliage. (Jane Knox)
Magical Rainbow at the Touch of Class thrift shop in Farmington- (Jamie Cummings)
Fitness center at UMF Friday afternoon. (Heidi Smith/Starks)
To my surprise our blue berry bushes have brighter color than our maple trees did! (Gil Riley)
A new green highway for the birds and squirrels. (Jane Knox)
Smith Road New Sharon. (Darlene Power)