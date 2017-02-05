Franklin Countys First News

Calm, quiet cold

Posted by • February 5, 2017 •

It is a calm, quiet cold. (Elizabeth (Stu) Mehlin/New Sharon)

Winter wind howled and old shingles took flight. (Jane Knox/Rangeley)

The path not well traveled is always more intriguing. (Jane Knox/Rangeley)

Owl's Head lighthouse. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)

Antarctica or Rangeley? FRIGID, absolutlety FRIGID, but I had to get the shot. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)

A perfect day to play, if you're a deer. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)

Sunrise in the woods comes through the trees. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)

Sunset in Vienna. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)

The moon and Venus aligned this week. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)

Ice sculpture, splash by splash. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)

The nail salon was booked. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)

A slice of sky in the Vienna Mill Pond. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)

A thick coat keeps this young one warm. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)

Smith Road in New Sharon looking towards town. (Darlene Power/New Sharon)

Print Friendly

Leave a Response


Please note: comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Categories

Archives