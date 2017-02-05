It is a calm, quiet cold. (Elizabeth (Stu) Mehlin/New Sharon)
Winter wind howled and old shingles took flight. (Jane Knox/Rangeley)
The path not well traveled is always more intriguing. (Jane Knox/Rangeley)
Owl's Head lighthouse. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)
Antarctica or Rangeley? FRIGID, absolutlety FRIGID, but I had to get the shot. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)
A perfect day to play, if you're a deer. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)
Sunrise in the woods comes through the trees. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)
Sunset in Vienna. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)
The moon and Venus aligned this week. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)
Ice sculpture, splash by splash. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)
The nail salon was booked. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)
A slice of sky in the Vienna Mill Pond. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)
A thick coat keeps this young one warm. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)
Smith Road in New Sharon looking towards town. (Darlene Power/New Sharon)