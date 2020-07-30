Campground reports busy season as Mainers take to the outdoors

By Em Baer

EUSTIS - Cathedral Pines Campground, located off Route 27 and owned and operated by the Stratton-Eustis Development Corporation, is enjoying a busy season.

When the campground opened in June, it was hard to imagine what the summer might look like. The beginning of camping season coincided with changes to Maine’s COVID-19 related travel restrictions. However, while the restrictions have shifted the campground’s customer base over the last few months, they do not seem to have made a dent in the overall number of reservations.

"This year, even during the week, we’re full," said manager Denise Cote. "I think it's been busier than usual and this year it’s mostly Mainers."

In previous years, the campground welcomed visitors from around the country and beyond. “We usually have many Canadians,” Cote explained. “But this year we have none.”

Still, the campground enjoys a loyal fan base. Many families return year after year to take advantage of the campground's scenic beauty and amenities. In addition to the tent and RV sites, there is a rec hall, playground, basketball court, boat ramp, and beach. Visitors can rent kayaks, canoes, and paddle boards on-site or explore the region’s many hiking and biking options.

First-time visitors are drawn to the campground for these same reasons. “It’s all about nature here: enjoying the outdoors and relaxing,” said. Cote.

This year, the campground has implemented social distancing and safety protocols aimed at allowing people to enjoy their experience safely.

As the season goes on and outdoor recreating continues to draw families, the pace of business seems unlikely to slow. Quite the opposite in fact: a recent write up in Down East magazine features Cathedral Pines Campground as one the best places to camp in Maine.

For those who know it well and for those who are seeing the campground’s towering pines for the first time on the cover of the magazine, it’s a perfect summer destination.

“It’s a beautiful place to come camping. It’s a great place to just relax and forget life,” says Cote.

For more information about Cathedral Pines Campground, please visit their website at http://www.gopinescamping.com/.