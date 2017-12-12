Cancellations for Dec. 12: All schools closed today

A storm is currently forecast to drop several inches of snow and other precipitation through Tuesday, Dec. 12 and possibly into Wednesday, Dec. 13. A number of cancellations and/or postponements have already come in. You can list your event's postponement or cancellation by emailing editor@dailybulldog.com.

The Town of Phillips will be closing its office at noon on Dec. 12. The regularly scheduled Selectman's meeting for tonight is postponed till Thursday, Dec. 14.

The Farmington Public Library will be closed on Dec. 12.

Western Maine Community Action (WMCA) Offices will be closed on Dec 12.

All school at RSU 9 has been cancelled for Dec. 12.

All school at RSU 73 has been cancelled for Dec. 12.

All school at RSU 58 has been cancelled for Dec. 12.

All school at RSU 78 has been cancelled for Dec. 12.

The RSU 9 school board meeting set for Dec. 12 has been cancelled. Another date has not been announced yet.

The Flagstaff RSU school board meeting set for Dec. 12 has been postponed until Dec. 19 at 5:30 p.m. at the Stratton School.

An open house for retiring Franklin Savings Bank president Peter Judkins has been postponed until Dec. 19 from 5 to 7 p.m. at FSB's main office.

Western Maine Transportation has cancelled the inaugural run of its second Tuesday bus to Rangeley, due to all riders cancelling their trips. The next (and now first) Rangeley bus run will take place on Jan. 9.