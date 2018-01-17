Cancellations and postponements for Jan. 17: Food pantry rescheduled

A storm is currently forecast to drop several inches of snow and other precipitation through Wednesday, Jan. 17. A number of cancellations and/or postponements have already come in. You can list your event's postponement or cancellation by emailing editor@dailybulldog.com.

The Jay-Niles Memorial Library will be closed today, Jan. 17.

The food pantry at the W.G. Mallett School will not be open today due to school being cancelled. It has been rescheduled to be open tomorrow, Thursday, Jan. 18 at normal hours of operation which is 3:45 pm - 4:45 pm.

Jim Ditzler New Sharon Public Library is closed today, Jan. 17.

The New Vineyard Library is closed today, Jan. 17. It will open tomorrow, Jan. 18, at 3 p.m.

The Farmington Public Library is closed today, Jan. 17.

All school at RSU 58 has been cancelled for Jan. 17.

All school at RSU 9 has been cancelled for Jan. 17.

Due to snow and RSU 9 being closed today, the UMaine Renaissance Concert at Mt. Blue High School has been cancelled.

All school at RSU 73 has been cancelled for Jan. 17.