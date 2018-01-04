State, county offices closed, many town offices closing early

A powerful storm is currently forecast to drop several inches of snow and other precipitation throughout Thursday, Jan. 4. A number of cancellations and/or postponements have already come in. You can list your event's postponement or cancellation by emailing editor@dailybulldog.com.

Strong Town Office is closing at noon today.

The Wilton Free Public Library will be open until noon today.

The meeting scheduled tonight for the New Sharon Snow Riders is being postponed until Thursday, Jan. 11 at 7 pm.

Phillips Town Office will be closing at noon.

Farmington Town Office is closing at noon.

University Credit Union is closing today, Jan. 4, at 11 a.m.

Farmington Public Library will be closed today.

The Wilton Town Office will be open today from 9 am to 11 am. The Town Office will close at 11 am due to the storm.

The Jim Ditzler Public Library in New Sharon will be closed today.

Franklin County Government offices will be closed today.

MSAD 58 schools will be closed on Thursday, Jan. 4.

RSU 9 schools will be closed on Thursday, Jan. 4.

RSU 73 schools will be closed on Thursday, Jan. 4.

Western Maine Community Action Franklin County Offices will be closed today, Thursday January 4

All state offices are closed Thursday, Jan. 4.

The Farmington Rotary Club’s morning meeting scheduled for 7 a.m. Thursday morning at UMF has been cancelled.