Cancellations for March 7 & 8: No school at RSU 9, 73

A storm is currently forecast to drop a significant amount of snow starting Wednesday, March 7 and into Thursday, March 8. A number of cancellations and/or postponements have already come in. You can list your event's postponement or cancellation by emailing editor@dailybulldog.com.

RSU 73 will be closed Thursday, March 8.

RSU 9 will be closed Thursday, March 8.

District and Franklin County Superior Court in Farmington will be closed Thursday, March 8.

Jim Ditzler Memorial Library will be closed Thursday, March 8.

The UMF Fitness and Recreation Center will be closing at 9 p.m. Wednesday, March 7 and reopen at 9 a.m. Thursday, March 8 due to storm conditions.

The performance by the Bates Gamelan Mawar Mekar ("Blossom of Inspiration") previously-scheduled for March 7, at the UMF’s Emery Community Arts Center, has be cancelled. It will be rescheduled at a later date.

There will be no Wilton Rec basketball for kids or adults at the Academy Hill gym Wednesday due to the storm. Kids' makeup games will be Wednesday, March 14. If there is no school Thursday, March 8, then adult volleyball and women's basketball will be canceled.

University of Maine at Farmington will be closed Thursday, March 8.

University Credit Union will be closed Thursday, March 8.

Family Optometry will be closed on Thursday, March 8, due to the inclement weather.

Franklin County government offices will be closed tomorrow, Thursday, March 8.

​The Jay Town Office will be closed tomorrow, Thursday, March 8, due to the snow storm.​

All Franklin Memorial Hospital Outpatient departments, Evergreen Behavioral Services, Healthy Community Coalition, Androscoggin Valley Medical Arts Center, all Franklin Health medical practices, and non-essential departments (billing, medical records, etc.) will be closed on Thursday. As a reminder, all Franklin Health medical practices always have a provider on call when the practice is closed. To reach the on-call provider, call the practice number and follow the instruction given on the recorded message.

Bangor Savings Bank will be closed March 8.

Central Maine Community College classes have been cancelled from 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 7, through Thursday, March 8.

The Chesterville Town Office will be closed on Thursday, March 8, due to the snow storm.

RSU 9 will have no after school activities today, March 7. This includes Adult Ed and the 21st Century Program.

The Rangeley Health and Wellness community visioning event will now take place on March 28.

Because of the weather, the ReVision Energy solar energy workshop at the Farmington Public Library has been postponed a week to Thursday, March 15 at 5:30 p.m.