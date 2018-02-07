Cancellations and postponements: No school in RSU 9, early dismissal in 58, 73

Today’s storm is expected to drop several inches of snow through Wednesday, Feb. 7. Cancellations and postponements will be listed here. They can be submitted by emailing editor@dailybulldog.com.

MSAD 58 will be dismissing early today, Feb. 7, starting at 11 a.m.

No late arrival for RSU 73 students today, Feb. 7. Classes will start at the regular times. All students will be dismissed at 11:30 p.m.

There will be no school in RSU 9 today, Feb. 7.

The Franklin County court system is closed.

The Free Fishes Chowder Luncheon at Trinity United Methodist Church will not take place today, Feb. 7.

Because of the impending snowstorm for Wednesday, the Sandy River Players are canceling the audition for that night, Feb. 7. Auditions for "Comedy Tonight" will be held as scheduled on Thursday, Feb. 8, from 6 - 8 p.m.